Holiday Festival of Trains on Track at Goleta Library

By Judy Savage for the Goleta Library | November 23, 2012 | 4:54 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System presents “Holiday Festival of Trains” at the Goleta library for a special three-day holiday display.

People of all ages are invited to enjoy a sampling of Dave Halbeisen’s extensive model train collection. Model trains will chug around tracks on a very large table display in the Multipurpose Room at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

The trains will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

This is the 22nd year that Halbeisen, a private collector, has shared his wonderful collection of trains, small people and animals, miniature snow-covered forests and other scenery for library visitors to enjoy. Other surprises might include a fire station, snow village and a water tower. There will be at least three miniature trains running.

For more information about the Holiday Festival of Trains, call the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878.

Click here for more information about this and other programs at all of the Santa Barbara public libraries. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Judy Savage is the children’s librarian for the Goleta Library.

 
