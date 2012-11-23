Holiday Festival of Trains on Track at Goleta Library

The Santa Barbara Public Library System presents “Holiday Festival of Trains” at the Goleta library for a special three-day holiday display.

People of all ages are invited to enjoy a sampling of Dave Halbeisen’s extensive model train collection. Model trains will chug around tracks on a very large table display in the Multipurpose Room at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

The trains will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

This is the 22nd year that Halbeisen, a private collector, has shared his wonderful collection of trains, small people and animals, miniature snow-covered forests and other scenery for library visitors to enjoy. Other surprises might include a fire station, snow village and a water tower. There will be at least three miniature trains running.

For more information about the Holiday Festival of Trains, call the Goleta Library at 805.964.7878.

— Judy Savage is the children’s librarian for the Goleta Library.