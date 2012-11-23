Santa Maria Taking Nominations for Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights Decor Contest

The City of Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department and Recreation & Parks Commission invite you to spread some holiday cheer by taking part in the 16th Annual Lights, Sights & Holiday Nights Holiday Decoration Contest.

During this event, the community will be given the opportunity to nominate its favorite holiday displays based on the following categories: Best Decorated Business, Best Display Utilizing Energy Efficient Product, Most Inspirational, Neighborhood Spirit and Most Nostalgic.

Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 2. Judging will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3-5. The Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Commission will judge nominations within the Santa Maria city limits. All nominations for the unincorporated Orcutt area will be accepted, judged and recognized by the Santa Maria Valley Lions Club.

Winners will be announced in the Santa Maria Times following the judging.

To nominate a home or business, call 805.925.0951 x984. For Orcutt-area nominations, call Theresa Aston at 805.922.8835.

For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

— Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst for the City of Santa Maria.