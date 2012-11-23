Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:56 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Workshop to Share ‘Three Techniques to Switch Your Passion Back On’

By Dr. Kyre Adept | November 23, 2012 | 7:54 p.m.

South Coast author and business coach Dr. Kyre Adept will offer a free workshop on “Three Techniques to Switch Your Passion Back On” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Synergy Business & Technology Center, 1 North Calle Cesar Chavez in Santa Barbara.

Dr. Kyre Adept
Dr. Kyre Adept

“The workshop will explore such topics as being in the ‘now,’ not having to do it all yourself, what do you love and what are you expert at,” Dr. Adept said.

A 12-year Central Coast resident, Dr. Adept is the principal at the Art of Integration as well as a minister at Church of Chocolate and a former architect at HLM Architects. She founded the Art of Integration 15 years ago.

She is the author of The Spirit of Intelligence, God in Body and God School.

Dr. Adept completed her doctorate in esoteric studies at American Pacific University and earned a master’s degree at the Hull School of Architecture.

“Everyone gets to a certain point where they realize that success is not enough without integrating some kind of spiritual awareness,” Dr. Adept says.

As she explains on her website, Art-of-Intergration.com, “Integration means matching up your goals and desires with your inner bio-computers so that you have a life of harmony and balance between work, play and spirit.”

She says the results are more ease, productivity, abundance, purpose and passion.

“By integrating spirituality with your divine blueprint, you become free to create effortlessly in the now,” Adept says. “That’s when life gets really exciting.”

As well as writing books and articles, Dr. Adept provides spiritual coaching and human programming, plus making chocolate truffles.

Why truffles? “Eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we may diet,” she says. “We all know chocolate is a religious experience.”

For a $5 donation, Dr. Adept will allow Wednesday’s workshop participants to sample her variety of truffles.

Her other hobbies include writing, cooking, teaching, contra dance and Argentine tango.

In addition to this month’s workshop, Dr. Adept is planning a series of weekly teleconferences on similar topics from Jan. 7 to Feb. 14. Click here for more information.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 