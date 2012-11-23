Workshop to Share ‘Three Techniques to Switch Your Passion Back On’

South Coast author and business coach Dr. Kyre Adept will offer a free workshop on “Three Techniques to Switch Your Passion Back On” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Synergy Business & Technology Center, 1 North Calle Cesar Chavez in Santa Barbara.

“The workshop will explore such topics as being in the ‘now,’ not having to do it all yourself, what do you love and what are you expert at,” Dr. Adept said.

A 12-year Central Coast resident, Dr. Adept is the principal at the Art of Integration as well as a minister at Church of Chocolate and a former architect at HLM Architects. She founded the Art of Integration 15 years ago.

She is the author of The Spirit of Intelligence, God in Body and God School.

Dr. Adept completed her doctorate in esoteric studies at American Pacific University and earned a master’s degree at the Hull School of Architecture.

“Everyone gets to a certain point where they realize that success is not enough without integrating some kind of spiritual awareness,” Dr. Adept says.

As she explains on her website, Art-of-Intergration.com, “Integration means matching up your goals and desires with your inner bio-computers so that you have a life of harmony and balance between work, play and spirit.”

She says the results are more ease, productivity, abundance, purpose and passion.

“By integrating spirituality with your divine blueprint, you become free to create effortlessly in the now,” Adept says. “That’s when life gets really exciting.”

As well as writing books and articles, Dr. Adept provides spiritual coaching and human programming, plus making chocolate truffles.

Why truffles? “Eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we may diet,” she says. “We all know chocolate is a religious experience.”

For a $5 donation, Dr. Adept will allow Wednesday’s workshop participants to sample her variety of truffles.

Her other hobbies include writing, cooking, teaching, contra dance and Argentine tango.

In addition to this month’s workshop, Dr. Adept is planning a series of weekly teleconferences on similar topics from Jan. 7 to Feb. 14. Click here for more information.