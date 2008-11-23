Basketball: Vaqueros’ Comeback Falls Short, 80-73

SBCC turns it around after turnover-filled first half, but Palomar escapes with a win.

After falling behind by 14 points at halftime, SBCC stormed back to get within two of Palomar on Saturday in the Sports Pavilion before dropping an 80-73 men’s basketball decision.

Lucky Teeguarden led the Vaqueros (2-5) with 23 points while Richard Somdah had 14 points and seven rebounds.

SBCC commited 14 first-half turnovers and trailed 48-34 at intermission. The Vaqueros were within two at 66-64 with five minutes to play. They were down by four, 74-70, with 38 seconds left but a turnover led to a Comet basket.

It was the second meeting in six days between the teams. Palomar downed the Vaqueros, 76-57, on Nov. 16.

Santa Barbara returns to action Friday in the Oxnard Tournament, opening against West L.A. at 1 p.m.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College’s sports information specialist.