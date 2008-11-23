Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Still Trotting after Turkeys

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County collected 4,198 turkeys as of Monday morning, well short of the 6,000 it needs to help feed hungry residents on Thanksgiving.

Turkeys can be dropped off at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s warehouse, 4554 Hollister Ave., through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Turkeys will also be accepted at the organization’s North County warehouse, 490 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria.

Please look for the turkey deals at local markets. The foodbank can use every bird it gets and companies, organizations, churches and vendors with access to a lot of turkeys are encouraged to give, too.

Click here for more information or call 805.967.5741 x112.

Kerry Main Aller is the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s community relations manager.