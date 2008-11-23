Roosevelt School Clothing Giveaway Extended to Sunday
Public's overwhelming response spurs second day of Tea Fire "adoptions."
By Lynn Montgomery | November 23, 2008 | 12:04 a.m.
Due to overwhelming response and demand, Roosevelt School is extending its Tea Fire clothing giveaway to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The school, 1990 Laguna St., has collected a mountain of clothes (all sizes, including infant and maternity), small appliances, supplies and toiletries for fire victims. Organizers are asking you to find and adopt a family in need, come in and “shop” for them, then deliver the boxes directly to those in need.
Meanwhile, the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter and the Salvation Army are at the nearby Santa Barbara Mission, where they are offering assistance and families can get box lunches and basic toiletries.
Lynn Montgomery is a Roosevelt School parent.
