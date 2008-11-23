Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:01 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 

Tea Fire Victims Can Click for Federal-State Assistance

Process starts with FEMA registration, either online or by phone.

By Noozhawk Staff | November 23, 2008 | 6:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara County residents whose homes were damaged by the Tea Fire can begin the federal and state assistance process online. Click here to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency or call 800.621.3362. (TTY users can call 800.464.7585.) Wildfire victims from Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties also are eligible.

“Applicants do not have to go to a Local Assistance Center to register for federal and state assistance,” state coordinating officer Tom Maruyama said in a statement Sunday. “They can apply for federal and state aid over the phone or computer. If they have insurance they should call their agent and begin the settlement process, too.”

Residents who have registered with the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter or other assistance agencies must also register with FEMA for access to federal and state aid. FEMA and the state do not duplicate losses covered by insurance, so it is important to begin the settlement process at the same time.

“Anyone who has been affected by the fires may be eligible, but there’s no way to know if they don’t register,” said federal coordinating officer Mark Neveau. “That’s the first step to qualifying for federal and state assistance.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 