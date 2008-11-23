Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:08 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Volleyball: UCSB Ends Season on Victorious Note

Gauchos put away UC Riverside, 3-1, and snap a five-match losing streak.

By Scott Flanders | November 23, 2008 | 12:32 a.m.

Outside hitter Lauren McLaughlin finished her career on a high note, recording a match-high 21 kills to lead UCSB to a 3-1 (16-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-23) victory over Big West Conference opponent UC Riverside on senior night Saturday at the Thunderdome. The Gauchos snapped a five-match losing streak with the win.

UCSB finished the regular season with an 11-16 record overall, 7-9 in the Big West. UC Riverside fell to 8-23 overall and 3-13 in the Big West.

McLaughlin hit .353 across the four sets (3e, 51att) and also posted a team-high 14 digs for her 11th double-double of the season. She was supported by eight kills from Nikki Doyle and seven from Lily Lopez, both freshmen. Doyle, from Pioneer Valley High, also posted four service aces.

Leigh Stephenson, a senior from Nipomo High, and Dana Vargas contributed 12 digs apiece. Vargas led all players with 42 assists and also tallied four kills on six attempts (.667). Lindsay Fletcher tallied three kills and a .500 hitting percentage.

Riverside was led by Kelly Fink’s 19 kills with a .169 hitting percentage (9e, 59att) and Dominique Cowling’s 15 kills with a .231 hitting percentage (6e, 39att). Cowling also had a match-high 17 digs.

Click here for the official box score.

With the win, the Gauchos extended their winning streak to 22-0 in the all-time series against the Highlanders.

It was the final appearance in the Thunderdome for seniors Fletcher, McLaughlin and Stephenson.

Scott Flanders is UCSB’s associate communications director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 