Aceves Says He Plans to Be ‘the Man in the Middle’ of Goleta Council

When incoming Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves showed up on the local political scene two years ago, many were eager to put him on the pro-business slate with fellow council candidates Michael Bennett and Eric Onnen. He was endorsed by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, and even drew fire in the polarized political atmosphere of the Good Land for taking campaign money from developer Michael Towbes.

All that didn’t stop him from angering some, delighting others and surprising many with his votes on the council during the past two years, many of which were in alignment with the only slow-growth proponent on the council: Jonny Wallis.

“The pendulum was swinging too far to one side,” said Aceves, commenting on the shift toward what he called “uncontrolled growth” in the decisions the council has made, from proposed projects to Goleta’s still-unfinished General Plan amendments.

If you think the pendulum has swung back toward slow growth with the return of former Councilwoman Margaret Connell, whom Aceves helped sweep out of office two years ago, and the election of environmentalist/planning commissioner Ed Easton to the council, Aceves would be the first to tell you that you have another thing coming.

“I ran on being the man in the middle, on being the negotiator,” the former Santa Barbara police detective and hostage negotiator said. “I didn’t run to be on one side.”

Last week, Aceves voted in favor of the controversial Marriott Residence Inn project, a hotel plan thought by some to be a solution for Goleta’s downward-turning economy and decried by others for its bulk, its supposed drain on the local hotel industry and the fact that it’s to be located on a site important to the local Chumash community.

Aceves, who might have voted along the typical 3-2 split against the project a month ago, decided to go with the Bennett-Onnen-Jean Blois majority this time, citing his satisfaction over mitigation measures and a need for a development project in Goleta’s Old Town redevelopment zone to fund other improvements in the area.

While he was supportive of the Connell-Easton campaign slate, even showing up at their Election Night party, he bristles at being considered a part of any new majority. Instead, it seems, he’s likely to become the swing vote for any development-oriented issue in Goleta.

So, what’s a Goletan to expect from the new mayor, when the big question of the past six years has been to build or not to build, and the main measure of any Goleta politician has been his or her willingness to allow for quicker development?

To answer that question, and several others, Noozhawk sat down with Aceves to discuss what to expect when he takes office Dec. 2.

NOOZHAWK: What have you learned in the past two years as a councilman?

ROGER ACEVES: As a new council member, I never realized how polarizing many issues can become. In the last two years, I have mainly worked hard on listening to public comments and researching the issues so that everyone’s voice can be heard. Since retiring from the Police Department last May, I now spend four days a week at City Hall. I am doing my best to create a disciplined work ethic centered on what many businesses call “the voice of the customer.” The voice of our residents is very important to me and guides much of what I concentrate on as a City Council member.

NOOZHAWK: One year is not a long time to be mayor. Are there specific issues you intend to deal with or causes you want to champion in the next year?

ACEVES: When I joined our City Council, I quickly realized that we required improvements within our organizational infrastructure. I was able to gain council approval for the creation of both ordinance and finance committees consisting of council members. My hope is that these committees will continue making recommendations to staff and council on meeting the many challenges that our young city continues to face.

With Councilmember Wallis and staff, I helped negotiate a new contract for law-enforcement services with the Sheriff’s Department. It allows for the council to become a true partner in providing innovative police services to our community. My goal is to take this a step further to allow for public input on additional services that our community would like to have implemented.

For instance, I hope there will be support for duplicating the traffic safety committee instituted by the Dos Pueblos High School PTA and that we can create a similar program with all of our schools. I would also like to see an active police substation in Old Town, as I know from experience that the presence of law enforcement deters crime. To that end, I would hope our residents might also support police bicycle and foot patrols in our business districts and around each of our schools.

Last but not least, I would like planning staff and council to start working on enhancing our green-building ordinances beyond what state law requires. It is clear we have support in the community for this, and I believe it is up to the council to do all we can to support green-building principles.

NOOZHAWK: What do you think is the biggest issue facing Goleta?

ACEVES: Nationally, we are facing a tough economic future and need to have specific plans that address these challenges on a local level. I look forward to leading the discussion during our strategic planning sessions that will be held prior to budget hearings for the next budget cycle. We have a great staff, and they will be able to help us through this most difficult process. We also have a talented and educated citizenry that I hope will step forward and give us their ideas as to how we can create a strong economic infrastructure for our city.

NOOZHAWK: The recent elections have resulted in a new “slow-growth” majority, including one member, Margaret Connell, who you ran against in your successful bid for the council in 2006. Can you describe what your role is in the context of this new majority?

ACEVES: It is important that I make an important distinction and at the same time welcome Margaret Connell and Ed Easton to City Council. I am not a “slow-growth” council member, nor am I a “pro-growth” council member. Therefore, I will vote to approve projects that are of benefit to our community. My role as mayor will be to allow for discussion and debate within the council and encourage community dialogue. If there is a majority on our City Council, it should belong to the citizens of Goleta.

I should also be very clear that the issues facing this new council are very much about growth. We have spent the last 20 months discussing changes in the General Plan. We have not even begun discussing the changes required in our zoning ordinances to make them consistent with our adopted General Plan. There is still a great deal of work to be done, and I look forward to tackling it with other council members and the community-at-large.

NOOZHAWK: What is your own view toward growth and development in the city?

ACEVES: We need to manage our resources and create a sustainable environment. We need to bring closure to the General Plan and allow for its implementation. We can allow for growth and development with a plan that takes into consideration community input.

NOOZHAWK: What is your view toward the Revenue-Neutrality Agreement? How important is its renegotiation to you?

ACEVES: When Goleta voted for cityhood, we essentially signed a contract with the county on how we were going to compensate them for what they saw as lost revenue. It was the deal negotiated at the time and allowed for the city to be formed. Like all contracts, they must be reviewed to test the assumptions made at the time.

We also must realize that we are all going through difficult financial times. We need to revisit this agreement and create a new contract. Soon after taking office as mayor, I will send a letter to the new Board of Supervisors and ask that we meet at the table and begin earnest discussions on the topic.

NOOZHAWK: You’ve been fairly vocal about your opposition to Venoco operations in the city. What will be your approach to the oil company if its full-field development plans are approved by the state?

ACEVES: I grew up on the east side of Santa Barbara during the ‘69 oil spill. I got to see firsthand the devastation that resulted from oil production off our coast. Several years later, voters passed a referendum that only our citizens should decide if there were to be any future oil development off our coast. The new city of Goleta included this prohibition in our General Plan.

I, as an elected official, must continue to follow the direction provided by our citizens. We do not benefit from this new lease financially, nor do we gain additional revenue from additional oil production that does not remain here for our use. Clearly, we do assume the greatest risk. One needs only to walk along the Ellwood Beach and decide for themselves, do we plan for the eventual removal of these oil operations or do we pass them on to future generations? We must encourage the development of other energy sources. Drilling alone is not the answer, as it would never be enough.

NOOZHAWK: How do you intend to approach the city’s budget deficit?

ACEVES: I must first acknowledge the first council on this subject. They had the foresight to require 33 percent of our revenues be placed in reserves. That being said, I do not look at our reserves as an overdraft account and will take a fiscally conservative approach to our city finances.

During the first part of next year, the new council will begin discussions on the creation of our next two-year budget. I know that in this process we need to anticipate, as best we can, many possible scenarios and already have an agreed-upon plan to address them. My biggest concern is that the impact of problems at the state level have not yet been totally vetted and, until then, we must assume the worst and plan for the best.

NOOZHAWK: How do you intend to approach UCSB’s Long-Range Development Plan?

ACEVES: The plans that were set in the UCSB LRDP are extremely ambitious, to say the least. The total impacts to our city and county have not been completely calculated and certainly not addressed by the plan. The fact that the EIR is going to be recalculated is a good example of how many of our needs are not being taken into account.

As the council’s representative to the MTD board, for instance, I can speak firsthand as to the impacts that UCSB’s plans have on regional transportation needs. MTD is charged with meeting the transportation of this region, and the proposed LRDP would equate to an increased expenditure of $2 million to $3 million. These changes would come at a time when, in order to maintain the current level of service, MTD must ask for a rate increase from their customers.

We, as a community, must first get a handle on the current impacts from UCSB’s current operations before we can adequately address the future impact of increased enrollment and the development of housing and classrooms to accommodate their fiscal goals.

I am very committed to having an excellent relationship with UCSB, and it will need to begin with a willingness to sit down at a table and discuss its future plans. It also will require more than a single public hearing that discusses the impacts of their plans on our community. I’m looking forward to discussing these issues with Chancellor (Henry) Yang, and am confident he will be open to our input, concerns about UCSB’s impact on Goleta, but also our long-standing support of having a world-class university as a neighbor.

