California Lutheran University Benefactor Alma Pearson Dies at 96

The school's library was named for her and her husband after the first of their many donations.

Alma Pearson, who donated to many California Lutheran University projects, including the library that bears her name, died Friday in Santa Barbara after a brief illness. She was 96.

Pearson grew up in the Western states, helping her mother run a series of successful businesses. Her dream to be a businesswoman was an unusual ambition in the early 20th century. However, by age 30, she was an independent businesswoman overseeing a number of real estate investments.

She and her husband, Clifford, made their first gift to CLU in support of the new library in 1982. Over the years, the Pearsons continued to give to the Thousand Oaks university. Along with a charitable trust for Pearson Library and the Alma and Clifford Pearson Endowed Scholarship, they provided support for the School of Education Leadership Program, the Center for Leadership and Values, the Early Childhood Development Center, the Alumni Board Study Abroad Program and the development of athletic venues on the North Campus.

Most recently, she helped bolster the International Studies Program with the establishment of Pearson Scholars for Leadership and Engagement in a Global Society.

Pearson often said that because she and her husband did not have children of their own, they chose to adopt an entire university family.

“Alma was an extraordinary woman who faced life with optimism, courage and a radiant smile that won over everyone she met,” said Steve Wheatly, vice president for university advancement at CLU. “She will be greatly missed.”

The Pearsons were married for 48 years before Clifford died in 1999. In recognition of their contributions and her continued generosity to CLU, Alma Pearson received an honorary degree in 2004.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at Vista del Monte Retirement Community, 3775 Modoc Road in Santa Barbara. Her ashes will be scattered at sea.

Karin Grennan is media relations coordinator for California Lutheran University.