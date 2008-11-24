Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:50 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 

California Lutheran University Benefactor Alma Pearson Dies at 96

The school's library was named for her and her husband after the first of their many donations.

By Karin Grennan | November 24, 2008 | 3:05 p.m.

Article Image
Alma Pearson donated to many California Lutheran University projects, including the school’s new library in 1982 that bears her name. Pearson did Friday in Santa Barbara at age 96 after a brief illness. (California Lutheran University courtesy photo)

Alma Pearson, who donated to many California Lutheran University projects, including the library that bears her name, died Friday in Santa Barbara after a brief illness. She was 96.

Pearson grew up in the Western states, helping her mother run a series of successful businesses. Her dream to be a businesswoman was an unusual ambition in the early 20th century. However, by age 30, she was an independent businesswoman overseeing a number of real estate investments.

She and her husband, Clifford, made their first gift to CLU in support of the new library in 1982. Over the years, the Pearsons continued to give to the Thousand Oaks university. Along with a charitable trust for Pearson Library and the Alma and Clifford Pearson Endowed Scholarship, they provided support for the School of Education Leadership Program, the Center for Leadership and Values, the Early Childhood Development Center, the Alumni Board Study Abroad Program and the development of athletic venues on the North Campus.

Most recently, she helped bolster the International Studies Program with the establishment of Pearson Scholars for Leadership and Engagement in a Global Society.

Pearson often said that because she and her husband did not have children of their own, they chose to adopt an entire university family.

“Alma was an extraordinary woman who faced life with optimism, courage and a radiant smile that won over everyone she met,” said Steve Wheatly, vice president for university advancement at CLU. “She will be greatly missed.”

The Pearsons were married for 48 years before Clifford died in 1999. In recognition of their contributions and her continued generosity to CLU, Alma Pearson received an honorary degree in 2004.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at Vista del Monte Retirement Community, 3775 Modoc Road in Santa Barbara. Her ashes will be scattered at sea.

Karin Grennan is media relations coordinator for California Lutheran University.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 