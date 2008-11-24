California Lutheran University Benefactor Alma Pearson Dies at 96

Alma Pearson, who donated to many California Lutheran University projects, including the library that bears her name, died Friday in Santa Barbara after a brief illness. She was 96.
Pearson grew up in the Western states, helping her mother run a series of successful businesses. Her dream to be a businesswoman was an unusual ambition in the early 20th century. However, by age 30, she was an independent businesswoman overseeing a number of real estate investments.
Most recently, she helped bolster the International Studies Program with the establishment of Pearson Scholars for Leadership and Engagement in a Global Society.
Pearson often said that because she and her husband did not have children of their own, they chose to adopt an entire university family.
“Alma was an extraordinary woman who faced life with optimism, courage and a radiant smile that won over everyone she met,” said Steve Wheatly, vice president for university advancement at CLU. “She will be greatly missed.”
The Pearsons were married for 48 years before Clifford died in 1999. In recognition of their contributions and her continued generosity to CLU, Alma Pearson received an honorary degree in 2004.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at Vista del Monte Retirement Community, 3775 Modoc Road in Santa Barbara. Her ashes will be scattered at sea.
