Cultural Feast to Air on Channel 21 on Thanksgiving Day

Hungry for more than turkey this Thanksgiving? Watch some television with real meat on its bones — The Creative Community’s Thanksgiving Day marathon.

For 24 hours, the Santa Barbara Channels, SBTV 21, will serve viewers a delicious portion of great programs from The Creative Community archives.

Host David Starkey interviews local residents who have made significant contributions to the local culture and arts scene. The list of guests includes famous names and other local talent: Sue Grafton, Alexandra King, Bud Bottoms, Craig Smith, David Pu’u, Nir Kabaretti, Ray Cirerol, Bob Blackwell, B. Alan Wallace, Jane Heller, Josef Woodard, Jenna McCarthy, Viviana Leija-Sysak, Susette Naylor & Dennis Thompson and many more.

“We’re pleased to offer our viewers something unique to Santa Barbara, a tribute to those who help make this such an interesting, creative and diverse community,” said Hap Freund, executive director of the Santa Barbara Channels.

Starkey added: “This series has become the place to turn for in-depth interviews with Santa Barbara’s most creative people. We’re building an archive of the city’s cultural scene that is both entertaining and historically important. In the future, when people want to know who was here and what they did artistically, they’ll be looking at these shows.”

The award-winning Creative Community series soon will be rebroadcast in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Ventura, but The Santa Barbara Channels, Channel 21, is the only place to watch The Creative Community’s Thanksgiving Day marathon.

Hap Freund is executive director of the Santa Barbara Channels.