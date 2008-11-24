Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:55 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 

Dealership Helps Raise $50,000 for First Tee of Santa Barbara

By Jim Crook | November 24, 2008 | 10:08 a.m.

Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep Dodge helped raise more than $50,000 for First Tee of Santa Barbara through the Chrysler charity golf program.

The golf benefit was held at the La Cumbre Country Club on Oct. 13. Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep Dodge offered its 300C as the hole-in-one prize.

The 300C and other premium vehicles from Chrysler were available at the golf club throughout the day for golfers and guests to test drive. Chrysler made a cash contribution to First Tee of Santa Barbara for every test drive. Chrysler also presented a sleeve of golf balls to each driver.

Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep Dodge, one of the local sponsors of the event, supplied the vehicles; dealership personnel volunteered their time to assist with the fundraising test drives.

“The Chrysler charity golf events are mutually beneficial,” said Jim Crook, dealer principal of Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep Dodge. “First Tee of Santa Barbara was able to raise additional funds, and we were pleased to promote our products through a program that supports such a worthwhile cause. All of us at Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep Dodge are thrilled to participate in such a worthy endeavor.”

Chrysler has a long-standing interest in amateur golf and supports the game with two national programs. The Chrysler Club Championship is one of the largest and most competitive golf programs in the United States. Tournaments are held in cooperation with Golf Digest Publications and provide an opportunity for local club champions to compete regionally and achieve national recognition. Through the Chrysler Charity Golf program, Chrysler and its dealer network support amateur golf and community charities.

Click here for more information on First Tee, or for more information on Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep Dodge, e-mail [email protected]

Jim Crook is dealer principal for Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep Dodge.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 