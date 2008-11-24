Dealership Helps Raise $50,000 for First Tee of Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep Dodge helped raise more than $50,000 for First Tee of Santa Barbara through the Chrysler charity golf program.

The golf benefit was held at the La Cumbre Country Club on Oct. 13. Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep Dodge offered its 300C as the hole-in-one prize.

The 300C and other premium vehicles from Chrysler were available at the golf club throughout the day for golfers and guests to test drive. Chrysler made a cash contribution to First Tee of Santa Barbara for every test drive. Chrysler also presented a sleeve of golf balls to each driver.

Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep Dodge, one of the local sponsors of the event, supplied the vehicles; dealership personnel volunteered their time to assist with the fundraising test drives.

“The Chrysler charity golf events are mutually beneficial,” said Jim Crook, dealer principal of Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep Dodge. “First Tee of Santa Barbara was able to raise additional funds, and we were pleased to promote our products through a program that supports such a worthwhile cause. All of us at Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep Dodge are thrilled to participate in such a worthy endeavor.”

Chrysler has a long-standing interest in amateur golf and supports the game with two national programs. The Chrysler Club Championship is one of the largest and most competitive golf programs in the United States. Tournaments are held in cooperation with Golf Digest Publications and provide an opportunity for local club champions to compete regionally and achieve national recognition. Through the Chrysler Charity Golf program, Chrysler and its dealer network support amateur golf and community charities.

Click here for more information on First Tee, or for more information on Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep Dodge, e-mail [email protected]

Jim Crook is dealer principal for Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep Dodge.