Dream Foundation Earns 4-Star Rating From Charity Navigator

By Jennifer Guess | November 24, 2008 | 1:06 p.m.

The Dream Foundation has been recognized as a four-star charity by America’s premier charity evaluator, Charity Navigator.

Charity Navigator works to advance a more efficient and responsive philanthropic marketplace by evaluating the financial health of more than 5,300 of America’s largest charities. It provides donors with essential information needed to give them confidence in the charitable choices they make. It is estimated that last year Charity Navigator influenced more than $10 billion in charitable gifts.

“Today, donors are demanding more accountability, transparency and quantifiable results from the charities they choose to support,” said Thomas Rollerson, founder and president of the Dream Foundation. “Dream Foundation is proud to be responsible stewards of our donors’ contributions, which make it possible to fulfill our mission to make dreams come true for adults and their families facing life-limiting illness.”

Charity Navigator’s rating system examines two broad areas of a charity’s financial health — how responsibly it functions day to day as well as how well positioned it is to sustain its programs over time. Each charity is then awarded an overall rating, ranging from zero to four stars.

The Dream Foundation has earned the four-star rating for its ability to efficiently manage and grow its programs. With only one-quarter of the charities that Charity Navigator evaluates receiving its highest rating, this indicates that Dream Foundation executes its mission in a fiscally responsible way, and outperforms most other charities in America.

The Dream Foundation has another reason to celebrate its success as an organization. It just granted its 7,000th dream to a woman in Georgia who is losing her battle to cancer. Linda’s last wish was to take a road trip to visit her father in Florida one last time. The Dream Foundation granted her wish two weeks ago.

The Dream Foundation’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals and their families who are battling life-limiting illnesses. The joy experienced when a final wish is granted is often the best medicine. Dream Foundation relies on donations such as airline miles and in-kind resources to make the 1,400 dream requests possible this year. For more information, click here or call 805.564.2131.

Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

 
