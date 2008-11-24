Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:42 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Football: SBCC Assistant Coach Chris Joseph Named 2009 Rhodes Scholar

The first-year defensive line coach is one of four California students to receive the award.

By Dave Loveton | November 24, 2008 | 6:19 p.m.

Chris Joseph, Santa Barbara City College‘s first-year defensive line coach, has been selected as a Rhodes Scholar for 2009.

Article Image
Chris Joseph
Joseph, a former Santa Ynez High standout, started for three years on UCLA’s football team (2005-07) as an offensive lineman. He will do graduate work in geography. The Solvang resident, who had a 3.95 GPA in geography with a focus on the causes of deforestation, graduated in June.

Three other students from California universities were among the 32 men and women across the United States who won the scholarships, the oldest of the international study awards available to U.S. students.

Rhodes Scholarships were created in 1902 by the will of British philanthropist Cecil Rhodes.

Winners are selected on the basis of high academic achievement, personal integrity, leadership potential and physical vigor, among other attributes.

The U.S. students will join an international group of scholars selected from 13 other jurisdictions around the world. About 80 scholars are selected each year.

The value of the Rhodes Scholarship varies depending on the field of study. The total value averages about $50,000 per year.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist. This story includes reports from the Associated Press.

