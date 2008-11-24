Grand Opening: R.S.V.P. Boutique Moves to Fredrick’s Court

Shoppers in downtown Solvang now have a convenient place to purchase high-end stationery, greeting cards and gifts in an intimate and relaxing atmosphere.

R.S.V.P., a boutique owned by Rani Hoover, is moving to Frederick’s Court in Solvang and will open its doors at 10 a.m. Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. The shop will be open seven days a week and is located inside Frederick’s Court, at the corner of Alisal Road and Highway 246.

If the economy has you on a tight budget, no need to worry. During December, R.S.V.P. will host a holiday sale with 10 percent off the entire inventory. On the day after Thanksgiving, R.S.V.P. will celebrate its grand opening with 20 percent off all merchandise.

Shoppers also can enjoy holiday refreshments. Save on gas and purchase your gifts, stationery, cards and even gift wrap from one location. Gift wrapping services are available.

For those planning holiday parties, Hoover is available for coordination on the day of your event. She also specializes in day-of-wedding coordination. For more information, visit www.ranihoover.com or call 805.688.2727.

Rani Hoover owns R.S.V.P.