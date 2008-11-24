Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:39 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 

Jim Hightower: Leaders Duck As Wall Street Steals From Us

Not only does the economic crisis rage on, but so does Washington's unlimited bailout of those who caused it.

By Jim Hightower | November 24, 2008 | 10:03 p.m.

They came. They saw. They ran away.

Last Saturday’s big global finance summit session was a far cry from the “veni, vidi, vici” of Julius Caesar. Rather than conquering the spreading problem of economic collapse, the leaders of the world’s 20 most powerful economies dithered, blathered, postured and then fled for home.

Jim Hightower
Jim Hightower
Still, a White House official who spoke for our stalwart leader, George W., insisted to reporters after the show that average Americans should “take comfort from what happened today.” Uh, why? Because the leaders showed that they understand “the depth of the economic problems,” he said. Wow, I certainly feel better now, don’t you?

But, wait — the so-called Group of 20 didn’t leave us totally empty-handed. While the Groupees didn’t actually do anything, they did issue a neat set of principles for all nations to ponder:

» Reinforce cooperation.

» Improve regulation.

» Promote market integrity.

» Reform international financial institutions.

» Strengthen transparency.

Double wow! A high school football coach couldn’t have done a better job of posting motivational platitudes on the locker room walls: Reinforce! Improve! Promote! Reform! Strengthen!

If that doesn’t comfort you, be assured that the Group also agreed to meet again next spring.

Meanwhile, not only does the economic crisis rage on, but so does Washington’s unlimited bailout of those who caused the crisis. The star of this financial version of Girls Gone Wild is bailout chief Hank Paulson, who keeps going all-out to satisfy the wildest fantasies of financial honchos, literally hurling ever-more-billions of our tax dollars at them.

Maybe you think that the total tab for the administration’s giveaway bill will be $700 billion, since that’s what Congress authorized. If only. As one Wall Street insider put it: “Let’s be realistic, $700 billion is not enough. I think it’s the ‘T-word,’” meaning a trillion bucks. Indeed, various financial institutions, such as insurance giant AIG, have received their handouts, then stepped right back in line for seconds and thirds. Their slogan seems to be: Too much is not enough.

If you’re not a bank and therefore technically ineligible to party with Paulson, don’t worry, for he will simply declare you to be a bank. That’s what he did for American Express. When the credit card giant knocked at Treasury‘s door this month, Paulson redefined it as a bank-holding company, gave it the secret password and let AmEx reach in for a $3.6 billion party favor from you and me.

Now comes news that the Bushites have secretly created two additional bailouts for America’s financial barons. First, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke has quietly slipped $2 trillion in emergency rescue loans to bankers. Yes, trillion! Which banks? That’s a secret, the Fed says. How much did each get? A secret. What did the banks put up as collateral to protect taxpayers? A secret.

The second giveaway involves an astonishing power play by Paulson. He recently issued an executive decree to nullify Section 382 of the tax code. Passed by Congress 22 years ago, the provision makes it illegal for banks to play a shell game that uses dummy corporations to dodge taxes that they owe. Bush’s Treasury secretary, however, wants big banks to be able to use these scams as a back-door way of subsidizing their takeovers of smaller bank competitors. So — Shazam! — Paulson imperiously declared the law void.

Can he do that? No, legal experts say. But he did. Thus, when Wells Fargo took over Wachovia in October, it got about $25 billion through this tax dodge — more than the total price it paid for Wachovia. Overall, Paulson’s “veto” is expected to cost our public treasury another $140 billion.

What has Congress done about his rank usurpation of power? Nothing. A top congressional staff member says, “We’re all nervous about saying that this was illegal because of our fears about the marketplace.”

The marketplace? What about the Constitution?

Jim Hightower is a national radio commentator, writer, public speaker and author of Swim Against The Current: Even A Dead Fish Can Go With The Flow. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 