Letter to the Editor: Thank You, Voters, for Approving Measures H, I

By Lynn Rodriguez and Mark Ingalls | November 24, 2008 | 4:19 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation would like to thank the community for their overwhelming support of Measures H and I on the ballot, which will support valuable programs for students in the Santa Barbara Elementary and Secondary Districts. These measures will provide local dollars for local educational priorities.

With the help of a grass-roots campaign on a limited budget, the two parcel tax measures passed with more than the two-thirds majority needed, which demonstrates the strong commitment to education in our community.

The foundation will continue to work with the community, the school district and other partners to expand opportunities for local students and help seek supplemental funding for our schools to offset devastating cuts in the state budget.

In the near future, the school district will form a citizen oversight committee to determine specific programs to receive funds from these parcel taxes, based on the ballot language in the two measures. In the future, you can learn more about how these funds are being used, once they become available in 2009, by checking the Santa Barbara School District Web site at www.sbsdk12.org.

Thank you for your support!

Lynn Rodriguez and Mark Ingalls
Santa Barbara Education Foundation board members, co-chairs of Yes on Measures H and I

