Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:46 am | Mostly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 

2-1-1 Puts Assistance for Holidays at Your Fingertips

The call center can provide information on food banks and food drives, volunteer opportunities and more

By Debra Roets | November 24, 2009 | 5:50 p.m.

Not sure where to go to make the holidays a little brighter this November?

Whether you are an individual looking for some extra assistance or someone looking to help those less fortunate, 2-1-1 is the answer.

In Santa Barbara County, questions about local food banks, free Thanksgiving meals, canned food drives, volunteer opportunities and more can all be answered by dialing one simple number: 2-1-1.

2-1-1 is a free and confidential number that connects residents to essential community information and services, including health care, rent and mortgage assistance, food and shelter, job training, transportation, childcare, senior care, veteran services and more. Without 2-1-1, callers can make an average of eight phone calls to different numbers before finding the service they need.

“Santa Barbara County residents looking for a Thanksgiving meal or to lend a helping hand don’t need to call multiple numbers,” said Bill Batty, executive director of Family Service Agency, which operates 2-1-1 in Santa Barbara County. “By calling 2-1-1, individuals can reach a live person that can help connect them with local organizations and programs dedicated to serving those in need this holiday season.”

» For families and individuals in need of extra assistance, 2-1-1 can provide information on local food banks and supplemental food programs available both during the holidays and throughout the year.

» For volunteers, 2-1-1 can help individuals and groups identify organizations that need help serving and preparing meals, as well as collecting, sorting, packing and delivering donations.

» For charities and organizations, 2-1-1 can help connect programs with those in need, listing organizations as a possible resource in their area and directing them to donation centers.

“Community members can call 2-1-1 24 hours a day, seven days a week and reach a real person,” Batty said. “With specialists able to answer calls in 150 languages, we’re here to connect both those in need and those looking to give this Thanksgiving.”

For more information on 2-1-1 and the types of resources available, click here or call the Family Service Agency at 805.965.1001.

— Debra Roets is the director of community relations/communications for the Family Service Agency.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 