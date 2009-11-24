Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:50 am | Mostly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

Direct Relief Featured in Money Magazine

The cover story showcases the organization as one just three chosen targets for a $10,000 gift

By Marjorie Wass | November 24, 2009 | 2:22 p.m.

Direct Relief International is included in the November issue of a major national financial publication, Money magazine, in the cover article titled, “What to Do with $10,000.”

While most of the suggestions are focused on investment opportunities, “Charity: Help on an Even Larger Scale” showcases Direct Relief International as one just three chosen targets for a $10,000 gift, to provide medical supplies for 800 victims of the next potential Gulf Coast hurricane.

Through its Direct Relief USA program, Direct Relief supports more than 1,000 community “safety net” clinics in 50 states (including programs in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties) and is the nation’s first nonprofit recipient of Verified Accredited Wholesale Distributor certification from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

Direct Relief was also recently ranked as California’s largest international relief organization in the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual Philanthropy 400 list, and among the 2009 Top 100 Nonprofits according to The NonProfit Times magazine.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.

