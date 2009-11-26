Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:22 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 
 

Fly High with Bernstein’s ‘Peter Pan’ at Santa Barbara Theatre

Tickets are on sale now for 15 performances scheduled Dec. 22-Jan. 3

By Ellen Pasternack | November 26, 2009 | 11:00 p.m.

Fly to the Neverland with Peter and the Darling Children for adventures with Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, pirates, Indians, lost boys, fairies, mermaids and one very large crocodile as the Santa Barbara Theatre presents the first return engagement of Peter Pan, the Leonard Bernstein-scored, classic fantasy play by J.M. Barrie.

A hit in 2008, Bernstein’s Peter Pan hadn’t been seen in the United States since its hit Broadway premier in 1950 — and SBT’s production features Bernstein’s complete music.

Alexander Frey, who reconstructed Bernstein’s “lost” score for a critically acclaimed 2005 CD, travels from Berlin to conduct the live orchestra.

The production has a cast of 28 actors, a full orchestra of 17 musicians and a stage crew of 14.

Corina Boettger returns in the role of Peter. Robert Yacko reprises his roles of Captain Hook and Mr. Darling. Ronit Aranoff makes her Santa Barbara debut as Wendy Darling.

Fifteen performances are scheduled Dec. 22-Jan. 3 at the Lobero Theatre, including a preview at 2 p.m. Dec. 20. Opening night is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 22.

Tickets are on sale now at 805.963.0761 or www.lobero.com.

Tickets are $30 to $40 for the preview, and $45 to $65 for other performances. Admission is $32.50 for children ages 5 to 18, and seniors older than age 65 and college students with valid ID will receive $10 off except in priority seating. Priority seating is available for an additional $50 donation to Santa Barbara Theatre. All tickets are subject to a Lobero Theatre facility fee of $3 per ticket.

For more information and group sales, call 805.963.7282 or 866.963.7282 toll-free.

— Ellen Pasternack is managing director of the Santa Barbara Theatre.

