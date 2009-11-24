Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:48 am | Mostly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

Internet Safety Focus of Community Seminar in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation, the school district and Make It Work team up for the Dec. 1 presentation

By Jill Vaccaro | November 24, 2009 | 3:51 p.m.

Make It Work Inc., the Santa Barbara School District and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation will present a “Poogling Internet Safety Seminar” to the Santa Barbara community.

The Poogling presentation is designed to educate parents, teachers and administrators effective practices for monitoring and regulating the Internet activity of children.

The event will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre on the Santa Barbara Junior High School campus, 721 E. Cota St. Discussion topics will include social networking, cyber-bullying, online predators, plagiarism and cheating, inappropriate Web sites, and the growing problems with mobile devices.

“Just as parents teach their kids not to talk to strangers and how to safely cross the street, we must monitor our children’s electronic playgrounds and teach them how to use the Internet in a safe and appropriate way,” said Tim Schwartz, executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

School district Superintendent Brian Sarvis agreed to host the event and has extended an invitation to all Santa Barbara residents.

“The dangers lurking on the Internet for our students are very real,” Sarvis said. “Please attend and find out what all parents should know to keep our children safe.”

Eric David Greenspan, Make It Work co- founder and CEO, and Jeremy Anticouni, Make It Work’s chief technology officer, will host the seminar. The pair already have brought “Poogling: Internet Safety Seminars” into schools throughout Southern California.

“While we’ve presented our Poogling program to several Santa Barbara schools, we’re delighted to be able to spread this vital information on a much larger scale,” Greenspan said. “There’s a real demand for our program in the Santa Barbara community, and we’re excited to partner with the Santa Barbara School District and Santa Barbara Education Foundation to spread our message.”

Local government officials also are enthusiastic supporters of the Poogling event.

“While the Internet provides a vast new horizon of possibilities, there are many perils and challenges that we as parents need to fully understand in order to prevent our children from becoming victims,” First District county Supervisor Salud Carbajal said. “This seminar will be an essential resource for parents as they work to balance the benefits associated with this emergent technology with their children’s safety.”

Click here for more information.

 
