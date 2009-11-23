Paul Yarbrough: Arizona Football Fans Jump the Gun

Time Out

Students pour onto the field only to climb back into the stands as the Wildcats fall to the Ducks in an OT thriller

» There have been so many amazing story lines in the Pac-10 football race this year, I think you would be hard-pressed to pick just one moment as your favorite. But I think I have mine ...

» The image that will forever be carved into my brain came Saturday night, late in the Oregon-Arizona battle, when the Arizona students poured over the wall and onto the field, anticipating storming the field. Of course, Oregon scored the tying touchdown with six seconds left and eventually won the game in overtime ...

» Actually, my favorite image was when those same Arizona students had to climb back over the wall and into the stands when the Wildcats didn’t prevail as expected in the final seconds ...

» I’m thinking Arizona showed us why it’s the only Pac-10 team that hasn’t represented the conference in the Rose Bowl. You don’t want to ever climb back into the stands like that. Perhaps Arizona will set up a class in the second semester. How to Storm the Field/Court 101 ...

» It’s kind of like making a dramatic exit, slamming the door behind you, telling everyone, “You won’t see MY face again,” and then realizing you forgot your jacket ...

» The banner headline in Sunday’s (Eugene, Ore.) Register-Guard newspaper blared, “War for the Roses.” That’s exactly what it will be: The winner of the Dec. 3 nationally televised clash from Autzen Stadium between Oregon and Oregon State will represent the Pac-10 in Pasadena’s Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 ...

» A year ago, in the 112th meeting between the two schools, it was Oregon State by its lonesome looking for a Rose Bowl berth with a win. Unfortunately for the Beavers, the Ducks were hitting on all cylinders and won going away, 65-38, at OSU’s home field, Reser Stadium, spoiling the dreams of Beaver Nation ...

» Oregon hasn’t been to the Rose Bowl since 1996, while Oregon State hasn’t been there in 45 years! ...

» This time around, the Ducks figure to be solid favorites. The hype surrounding last year’s game reached epic proportions. It should be a wild 10 days between now and game time in the Willamette Valley for these two longtime — and sometimes hated — rivals, separated by 40 miles ...

» Although ticket prices for the Civil War are reaching outrageous heights and figure to go even higher, I could probably find a ducat. But I’ll be watching the game with my Oakridge High School basketball team, part of a team function ...

» We open the regular season Dec. 1, have our home-opener the next night, will take Dec. 3 off to enjoy the Civil War (6 p.m., ESPN) and have another home game on Dec. 4.

