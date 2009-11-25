Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:26 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Randy Weiss: Thankful for the Best Moments in Time

A successful organ transplant pays off in the most unexpected — and fulfilling — ways

By Randy Weiss | November 25, 2009 | 7:31 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: In a story scooped by Noozhawk, Randy Weiss on June 12 donated a kidney to Katherine Pinedo, a colleague at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. Both have recovered and are back at work, and each has become an outspoken supporter of organ transplants.]

Ever have one of those ditties rattling around your head, over and over and driving you absolutely bananas?

Me, too! And now again — compliments of a cheap 99-cent iTunes download — diva Whitney Houston and her “One Moment in Time” classic tune is trapped inside my cranium. Only for the last three weeks. Seems longer. Hey, you hearing this, too?!?

Each day I live ... I want to be ... A day to give ... the best of me ... I’m only one ... but not alone ... My finest day is yet unknown ... I want one moment in time when I’m more than I thought I could be ...

Then last Friday at 3:21 a.m. it struck me. On the 457th play, small mental snapshots started syncing with the soundtrack in my head — a personal music video of donating a kidney to my new “kid sister” Katherine “Kat” Pinedo, a senior teller and young colleague at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

Back in April, Kat responded honestly to my “How are you doing?” with “It would only be better if I had a kidney.” When I offered mine — it fulfilled a self-made promise 10 years ago to seize such a life-saving opportunity, if ever presented. So, it’s like Whitney is singing directly to me ...

A day after their transplant surgery, Kat Pinedo and Randy Weiss were feeling triumphant, even if they were a little tired.
A day after their transplant surgery, Kat Pinedo and Randy Weiss were feeling triumphant, even if they were a little tired. (Santa Barbara Bank & Trust photo)

When all of my dreams are a heartbeat away and the answers are all up to me ...

I soon raced to get into the best shape of my adult life. Took many months. Lost 40 pounds! I believe that in saving Kat’s life, she was saving mine, as well. Take it away, Whitney:

I live to be the very best ... I want it all ... no time for less ... I’ve laid the plans ... Now lay the chance ... Here in my hands ...

Then five months ago, on June 12, the moment of truth: successful surgery! Kat’s new kidney worked immediately and better than expected.

On the road to recovery, I teamed with Momentum4Life, a fitness club for my first-ever triathlon. Six weeks later I crossed the Santa Barbara Sprint Triathlon finish line. Another dream come true!

While preparing for the transplant, Randy Weiss rediscovered the athlete within and has since competed in his first-ever triathlon.
While preparing for the transplant, Randy Weiss rediscovered the athlete within and has since competed in his first-ever triathlon. (Santa Barbara Bank & Trust photo)

Whitney ... hello?

Give me one moment in time when I’m racing with destiny ... then in that moment in time I will feel eternity.

And then the best part. Shortly before Kat’s September return to work, she defined success as we were taping a local cable show. “It’s being about able to live your dreams ... I’ve met my first goal of getting a transplant ... It opens up the world to me ... I want to start a family ... With Randy’s kidney, he’s given me the opportunity to do that,” she said.

WOW! I couldn’t believe it! It was in this moment when I knew two new lives — and maybe more — were now all before us to live to the fullest every day. I took Whitney’s lyrics to heart:

You’re a winner for a lifetime ... if you seize that one moment in time ... Make it shine ... Give me one moment in time when I’m more than I thought I could be ... Then in that one moment in time ... I will be free.

So on Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for many things — for Kat’s health, for all who supported us on this truly remarkable, once-in-a-lifetime journey — and for this very special moment when life shines ever-so-brightly. Actually twice as bright as before! Yes, it’s certainly more than I ever hoped it could be.

Right, Whitney? Whitney? Hey, where did she go?!

— Randy Weiss is community relations manager at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 