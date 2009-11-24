Santa Barbara Crews Respond to Structure Fire on Salinas Place

Initial reports indicate the cause may have been an unattended candle

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire Tuesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Salinas Place.

Initial reports of the fire came in at 4:47 p.m. Engines 1, 2 and 3, Truck 1 and Battalion 712 were dispatched.

The first fire units on scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of a duplex at 1319 Salinas Place. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and perform a complete search of the residence within 22 minutes of first arriving units.

There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters. A police officer on routine patrol was the first on scene of the fire. The officer found two citizens attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. They were removed from the building by the police officer, who also was able to remove occupants from adjacent structures.

On-scene reports indicated that an unattended candle was the cause of the fire. However, investigators are in the process of completing a thorough investigation of the fire.

— Michael de Ponce represents the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.