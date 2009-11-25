Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:38 am | Mostly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara Election Comes In Under Budget

The City Council verifies the results of the vote, which had the highest turnout in 30 years

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 25, 2009 | 12:39 a.m.

Santa Barbara’s Nov. 3 mail-in election came in under budget and had the highest turnout in 30 years, and on Tuesday, the City Council verified the results.

The large number of last-minute ballots overwhelmed city staff, administrative services director Marcelo Lopez said. Thirty percent of ballots were turned in during the last two days, and the unexpected volume contributed to final results being delayed until about 1:30 a.m. on election night.

Budgeted at $300,000, the election came in at $240,000, despite some costs being higher than expected. When contracting with the printer, the staff expected about nine candidates, one measure and a 22-page voter information pamphlet. By the end, of course, the numbers swelled to 18 candidates, four measures and a 60-page pamphlet.

Staff did negotiate some money back from the contracted company when the vote-counting machines’ malfunctioning caused a recount.

For future mail-only elections, the staff wants to consider buying a signature-verifying machine — which would cost about $20,000 — making Election Night charts more readable, evaluating dropoff locations’ effectiveness and creating a tighter schedule.

Lopez said the staff will definitely plan ahead for high voter turnout in the last few days of the election.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 