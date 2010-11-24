Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:50 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Arch Rock Fish Cooks Up Black Friday Gift-Wrapping Fundraising Drive

Friday's event will benefit the Police Activities League

By Maria Long | November 24, 2010 | 12:25 p.m.

Holiday shoppers can shop ‘til they drop on Black Friday, and then drop in to Arch Rock Fish for gift wrapping — and benefit PAL, the Santa Barbara Police Activities League.

Spread the holiday spirit a little farther this year with the Santa Barbara restaurant’s all-day Black Friday holiday gift-wrapping fundraising drive starting at noon this Friday, Nov. 26.

“Black Friday shoppers can get a variety of gift wrapping and at the same time can make a donation to PAL, with all proceeds from the gift wrap drive going to the Police Activities League,” Arch Rock Fish co-founder and partner Jeremiah Higgins said. “Arch Rock Fish selected the Police Activities League as our charity of choice because PAL provides community outreach programs for over1,500 Santa Barbara kids each year. Then we decided to name our signature kid’s burger, The Wojo Burger, after one of PAL’s original founders, police officer Kent ‘Wojo’ Wojciechoski.”

PAL was founded in 1999 by Wojo along with other civic-minded Santa Barbara residents.

“We also wanted to help support PAL’s new Teen Center at 1225 Chapala St., so we thought this will be great way for people to get their gift wrapping done for a good cause, and also be able to relax at the bar, or take a break for lunch or dinner,” Higgins said. “While their gifts are wrapped, shoppers can enjoy lunch at Arch Rock Fish from noon to 4 p.m., gift wrapping continues until 5, and we’re open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.”

Named after the uniquely shaped rock at Anacapa Island off the coast of Santa Barbara, Arch Rock Fish is located at 608 Anacapa St.

“As the season revs up, we look forward to seeing shoppers getting their Black Friday gift-wrapping done here at the Rock, and at the same time supporting PAL this holiday season,” Higgins said.

For more information or reservations, click here or call Arch Rock Fish at 805.845.2800.

— Maria Long is a publicist.

 
