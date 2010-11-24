Bob Wilcher: Thanksgiving Gluttony Without the Guilt

Go for the stuffing and pie, but first try these tips to avoid packing on the calories

Let’s face it. Nobody is going to eat raw broccoli and salad on Thanksgiving. But if you don’t want that pumpkin pie and stuffing to go to your thighs, then here are some tips.

Get that engine burning before the big meal. Start exercising right now. A warmer furnace burns more fuel than a cold one.

So if you want your metabolism on overdrive for the big meal, then jump on that treadmill right now.

I’m actually working out right now while I’m writing this. I don’t mess around when it comes to this time of the year. I’m not missing out on pie and gravy, and I’m not willing to let it go to my belly either.

At the very least, get your sweat on the morning of Thanksgiving. You’ll feel better about yourself and things will taste better. You won’t feel as guilty about eating a little bit more than usual. If you want a great workout, www.killerbfitness.com has some a special Gobbler workout on Thursday morning.

Eat three or four Thanksgiving meals on Thursday. You read that right. Our tendency is to stuff our bellies so full that we can’t move the rest of the evening. Well, if you want to be more comfortable, then try eating only one smaller helping several times.

Give yourself a couple of hours between each feeding. You’ll be able to eat more and put less strain on your digestive system. I’m planning to eat five or six meals. That’s what I’m talking about!

Don’t feel guilty. Just relax and let the food nourish you. Enjoy every bite, and enjoy your family and friends.

— Dr. Bob Wilcher is a chiropractor and personal trainer in Santa Barbara. He owns Killer B Fitness, a personal and group training studio at 126 Powers Ave. Contact Wilcher at www.killerbfitness.com or 805.448.2222.