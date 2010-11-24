Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:37 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 

County Downgrading to Low Fire Season Level

Residents with valid permits may resume burning next week

By David Sadecki | November 24, 2010 | 11:13 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition from a high fire season to a low fire season preparedness level, effective at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

Response levels may vary on a daily basis based on predicted weather patterns and local fuel moisture levels. If the potential exists, staffing levels can be increased. The response levels will be evaluated each day during the low fire season preparedness level.

With the transition to the low fire season preparedness level, the ban on permit burning within State Responsibility Areas (SRA) and Local Responsibility Areas (LRA) within the jurisdiction of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be lifted. Individuals with a valid permit may resume permitted burning in Santa Barbara County.

Before issuance of a permit, all burn sites and piles will be inspected by the fire department for compliance with the appropriate permit conditions.

Although the fire danger has decreased considerably, it is still possible to have wildfires during the winter months in Southern California. Santa Barbara County residents are encouraged to continue to reduce flammable vegetation around their structures, property and roads.

Through the Ready! Set! Go! program, land owners have the opportunity to be educated about issues concerning defensible space and vegetation removal.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

