County Shelters to Host ‘Home for the Holidays’ Pet Adoption Fair

Hundreds of cats, dogs and bunnies are looking for new homes

Give yourself the gift of a new dog, cat or bunny friend for the holidays!

Hundreds of homeless, but hopeful, animals awaiting their holiday gift — a loving family and a new home — will be available for adoption from Santa Barbara County shelters during the annual Home for the Holidays Adoption Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Goleta shelter, 5473 Overpass Road.

Admission and parking are free.

The open house event allows the public to come get to know the adoptable pets at local shelters. For some people, it’s a great time to adopt a pet because they get to spend a few days home with them before going back to work.

Every cat and dog offered for adoption during the Home for the Holidays event is vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and has had a medical and behavioral evaluation. The cost to adopt a dog during the adoption fair is only $65; all cats are only $40; kittens are 2 for 1. All bunnies adopted will receive a welcome home gift basket.

Courtesy of K-9 PALS, the Santa Barbara location will feature a bake sale fundraiser and “Ask an Animal Behaviorist” table. As an added incentive, each donor will be entered into a random drawing with a few lucky donors wining a raffle prize.

Donations of $100 or more to K-9 PALS will receive an engraved dedication sign to be mounted on its kennels. By accepting donations, the shelter hopes to raise funds to continue to provide care and support services for the animals that don’t find a home during the event.

Also, adopt a dog during the Home for the Holiday Adoption Fair and receive a voucher good for a photo with Santa and your pet at PETCO on Milpas Street on Saturday, Dec. 4 or Dec. 11.

— Rosalie Skefich is a K-9 PALS volunteer.