Follow the Holiday Urban Wine Trail to Help Unity Shoppe

Eat, drink and be merry during the Dec. 10 tour of local wineries

If you love wine tasting and are looking for a way to donate to needy local residents, combine the two by attending the third annual Holiday Urban Wine Trail Tour, a benefit for the Unity Shoppe.

The festive event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

The event will feature designated drivers in donated luxury vintage shuttles escorting patrons to the downtown Urban Wine Trail’s unique wineries. The crowd is sure to include local celebrities mingling with local residents.

The tour includes 40 wines, appetizers and live jazz music. Each winery will pour limited-release wines from Santa Barbara County.

Participating wineries include Carr Vineyards and Winery, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Kalyra Winery, Kunin Wines, Oreana Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, Summerland Winery and Municipal Winemakers. A new addition to the tour will be Margerum Wine Co.

The event is likely to sell out, so purchase tickets early. The $50 fees will go to the much-needed services of the Unity Shoppe. Tickets can be purchased at any of the participating wineries or from the Unity Shoppe at 805.886.0613.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.