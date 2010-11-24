Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:51 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Follow the Holiday Urban Wine Trail to Help Unity Shoppe

Eat, drink and be merry during the Dec. 10 tour of local wineries

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributor | November 24, 2010 | 12:10 p.m.

If you love wine tasting and are looking for a way to donate to needy local residents, combine the two by attending the third annual Holiday Urban Wine Trail Tour, a benefit for the Unity Shoppe.

The festive event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.

The event will feature designated drivers in donated luxury vintage shuttles escorting patrons to the downtown Urban Wine Trail’s unique wineries. The crowd is sure to include local celebrities mingling with local residents.

The tour includes 40 wines, appetizers and live jazz music. Each winery will pour limited-release wines from Santa Barbara County.

Participating wineries include Carr Vineyards and Winery, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Kalyra Winery, Kunin Wines, Oreana Winery, Santa Barbara Winery, Summerland Winery and Municipal Winemakers. A new addition to the tour will be Margerum Wine Co.

The event is likely to sell out, so purchase tickets early. The $50 fees will go to the much-needed services of the Unity Shoppe. Tickets can be purchased at any of the participating wineries or from the Unity Shoppe at 805.886.0613.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 