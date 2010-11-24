Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:43 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Service Learning Initiative Takes Hands-On Approach

Program run by Irene Falzone and Kathy Kelly strives to enrich students through civic responsibility and service

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 24, 2010 | 11:25 p.m.

Learning shouldn’t be confined to a classroom, and the Santa Barbara County Service Learning Initiative supports that idea by transforming traditional instruction through practical application.

Coordinator Irene Falzone said the SBCSLI is a partnership of 12 districts, funded in part by a grant through the California Department of Education. It’s in its fifth year of training more than 37 teachers who strive to create a network that incorporates hands-on activities to spur students’ interest through community service.

“One of the teachers told me that if those students could stay here until 5 in the afternoon, they would because they care about their work,” SBCSLI coordinator Kathy Kelly said. “Learning becomes interesting and fun, and not something they are made to do, but want to do.”

What has students so captivated? One of the activities is s’Cool Gardens, where students can get their hands dirty and experience the science behind cultivation.

The program, a partnership between the Orfalea Fund’s s’Cool Food initiative and SBCC’s Center for Sustainability, works with local elementary school communities to install gardens and integrate agriculture-based learning into the school setting. But it’s not a cookie-cutter program; the focus of the curriculum changes based on the school’s preference, according to s’Cool Gardens program coordinator Trish Stone-Damen.

“The program is flexible with the school to make it effective and sustainable,” she said. “We don’t tell them what to do; we work with them and they tell us to focus on either, science, language arts, math, art, etc.”

Isla Vista School houses one of the 17 school gardens the program installed or enhanced in Santa Barbara County. Each school can concentrate the program on different elements. Those may include the science of propagation and harvesting, the practice of language and reflection through daily journals, or the creation of mosaics and other art, all while students experience the benefits of community service.

“The key element is youth voice,” Kelly said. “When the students have a choice in what they want to examine, they own what they are doing. Seeing you can be the one to make a change and have the confidence to step forward makes a huge difference, and the younger you learn that it becomes who you are.”

Irene Falzone and Kathy Kelly are co-coordinators of the Santa Barbara County Service Learning Initiative.
Irene Falzone and Kathy Kelly are co-coordinators of the Santa Barbara County Service Learning Initiative. (Valorie Smith / Noozhawk photo)

The learning also extends to the kitchen. The program obtained a Producer Certificate, similar to the certification process for farmers at the Farmers Market, so schools can serve the food grown in the gardens in the cafeteria.

“We try to empower the schools to sustain food from scratch-meal programs so kids learn to eat healthier,” s’Cool food director Kathleen de Chadenédes said.

Another service-learning project included enabling solar energy panels to power a fountain, with the help of local engineers.

Falzone said that projects such as these not only serve to inspire students with tangible manifestations of their work, but create community partners that can carry on SBCSLI’s work without their help.

“We want to get the practitioners who work with community partners to do this,” she said. “(Teachers and community partners) don’t need us; they have a strong network to get the resources they need to facilitate service learning.”

The students are encouraged to use what they’re learning to answer larger questions about the world around them. Students at Alice Shaw Elementary in Orcutt learned about the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a mass of floating garbage in the Pacific Ocean the size of Texas, and were asked what they could do about it.

The students tried to figure out where the mass came from and realized they could do their part by analyzing their waste around the school. They gathered all of the trash that littered their school, graphed its location and weighed it to implement a recycling system that reduced their trash output to about half.

Falzone said the projects have the greatest impact on low achievers; one of the teachers saw participation and vocabulary use skyrocket when students traveled away from the classroom to learn.

“It makes it more tangible and real, and teachers see a jump in academic performance,” she said. “A lot of the pressure is released when kids use their hands and aren’t thinking so much.” 

Service learning also has a positive impact on special-needs children because the programs give them confidence and make them feel competent, said Falzone, adding that teachers receive a confidence boost as well when they see their struggling students succeed.

“It has a huge effect on teacher morale,” Falzone said, “and with all the budget cuts, teachers need all we can give them.”

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 