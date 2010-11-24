Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:48 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Surprise Win Completes Sweep by Challengers for SBCC Board of Trustees

Updated election numbers give Marsha Croninger the come-from-behind victory over incumbents Desmond O’Neill and Joe Dobbs

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 24, 2010 | 1:55 p.m.

Surprise! The challengers who sought election to the SBCC Board of Trustees have completed a sweep.

Marsha Croninger

Although Marsha Croninger came in last on Election Night, numbers released this week show that after all of the county’s votes were counted, she has won a seat on the board.

She was about 700 votes behind the neck-in-neck incumbents for her district, Desmond O’Neill and Joe Dobbs, but new numbers show her beating O’Neill by 123 votes. Dobbs came in last by a mere 43 votes.

Croninger, an environmental attorney, joins former Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum as representatives of the third district, ousting the two incumbents. For the first district, SBCC professor Peter Haslund beat incumbent Sally Green by about 4,000 votes.

Business owner Lisa Macker beat out longtime incumbent Kay Alexander in the fourth district by about 3,000 votes.

The four new trustees were prompted to run by a group of citizens concerned with parent-child workshops, continuing and adult education, and board procedures.

The “us vs. them” mentality of the battling campaigns had a lot to do with procedural issues, and Blum said she wants to put the public meetings on television or at least live stream them online.

“It’s a new day. We need to be positive and put politics aside, and that’s what I told (SBCC) President Andreea Serban this morning,” Blum, the top vote-getter in all the districts, told Noozhawk on Nov.3. “I hope that’s what the other trustees can do, too.”

Blum, Croninger, Haslund and Macker will serve four-year terms, and they’ll join board members Morris Jurkowitz, Joan Livingston and Luis Villegas, and student representative Nicole Ridgell.

A swearing-in ceremony will be held during the 4 p.m. Dec. 16 board meeting.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

