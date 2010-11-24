Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:52 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Helps Its Needy Families with Thanksgiving Meals

Single-parent students in the EOPS program receive turkeys and the trimmings

By Stefanie Davis | November 24, 2010 | 12:04 p.m.

For the 14th consecutive year, the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College and SBCC EOPS (Extended Opportunities Programs and Services) will join forces Wednesday morning to bring the bounty of the Thanksgiving season to SBCC’s neediest families.

Single-parent students in the EOPS program will each receive the makings of a Thanksgiving meal.

They will come to campus to pick up the groceries — including turkeys, cooking pans, potatoes and gravy, vegetables and pies — from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the main campus at the Winslow Maxwell Overlook.

The EOPS program helps low-income single parents attain the education needed to become self-sufficient.

Since late October, a fund drive has been under way to raise funds for the Thanksgiving dinners and much more. The annual event attracts donations from throughout the community and from many of SBCC’s faculty, students and staff. Each $25 gift purchases the ingredients for one SBCC single-parent family to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner in their home.

Extra funds raised go to support child care and single parent support services (i.e., textbooks, counseling) throughout the year.

For a student who’s a single parent, affording and/or preparing a Thanksgiving dinner may be very difficult as they try to make ends meet while attending college. They are grateful to be able to create a traditional family dinner for their family through this program.

— Stefanie Davis represents the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

 
