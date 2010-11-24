Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:39 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Zoo Animals to Feast on Pumpkins for Thanksgiving

Holiday hours will include enrichment talks throughout the day

By Julia McHugh | November 24, 2010 | 8:07 p.m.

The elephants and many other residents of the Santa Barbara Zoo will be given pumpkins on Thanksgiving Day.

The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday — a perfect outing for the family while the turkey is in the oven. Tickets will be sold until 2 p.m.

Food, scents, and natural objects are used as “enrichment” to give the animals stimulation and exercise. Enrichment also comes in the form of training the animals to recognize that a certain behavior leads to a reward — most often in the form of food or fun. Training animals to go to a certain area in their exhibit, for example, may allow keepers to examine, administer medication or even weigh the animal.

A tentative schedule of pumpkin enrichment with keeper talks includes:

» 10:15 a.m.: Asian elephant
» 11 a.m.: African lion
» Noon: Gorilla
» 12:30 p.m.: Ground hornbill
» 1 p.m.: Turkey vulture
» 1:15 p.m.: Asian elephant
» 1:30 p.m.: Barnyard
» 1:45 p.m.: Desert tortoise
» 2 p.m.: Asian small-clawed otter

All talks are held at the animals’ exhibits. Other animals receive pumpkins throughout the day, but are not associated with a specific time or keeper talk.

— Julia McHugh is public relations director for the Santa Barbara Zoo.

