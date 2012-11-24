Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:48 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 

Harris Sherline: Health-Care System Suffering Its Share of Ills

By Harris Sherline, Noozhawk Columnist | November 24, 2012 | 2:03 p.m.

An article about Andy Rooney dying at age 92 in a hospital set me to wondering about our health-care system. At 92, why was he in the hospital at all? The article noted that he had been hospitalized with an undisclosed infection, which, on the surface, seems to explain why he was hospitalized.

Just about every pundit, columnist, journalist and talking head in America has commented about the problems with the nation’s health-care system. Since I ran a hospital for almost seven years during my career, I thought I would add my observations to the mix. So, here goes.

For openers, it occurs to me that our health-care system has become an unworkable patchwork of various types of health care, which includes hospitals, nursing homes, home health care and, of course, doctors and nurses. In general, for the most part they are all capable and deliver competent service. However, it’s the combination that makes me wonder.

Start with government regulation and bureaucratic oversight, which drive costs up, generally faster than the prevailing rate of inflation. In addition, it is reaching the point where many doctors are opting to retire early rather than continue dealing with it. Hospitals, of course, can’t “retire,” but they can and do go out of business. In the years that I was running the hospital in our local community (1988-1995), California hospitals were closing at the rate of one every three days.

What we have been hearing from politicians is that hospitals and doctors are greedy, that they overbill. It’s always easy for legislators, who know little or nothing about the practice of medicine or operating hospitals, to think they know how it should be done.

Perhaps the most vivid display of ignorance about health care was the statement made by President Barack Obama when he declared that doctors charged $50,000 to $70,000 for amputations when, in fact, the fee is more in the neighborhood of $750.

As Obamacare was debated and passed, most of us probably learned more about our health-care system than we probably wanted to know. But the genie is out of the bottle, and the situation has now become a major political issue.

Health care in America has irrevocably changed, and there’s no turning back as we move further into government-controlled health care.

During a recent visit to my cardiologist, he told me that he will soon be cutting back on the number of days that he will be working. His reason: Conditions have reached the point that he can no longer justify the time and effort it takes to practice, given all the regulatory oversight and bureaucratic mandates.

The number of doctors who are willing to continue practicing medicine with the threat of being charged unreasonable fines and penalties for even minor violations of some government regulation or mandate is driving increasing numbers of the medical profession out of the business.

Those who are close to retirement are no longer willing to continue to work, opting to retire, while many younger doctors are considering moving on to some other type of work, such as research or consulting, with decreasing numbers of practitioners being willing to continue to practice.

Many people have a distorted idea of just how much doctors earn, and almost no one seems to appreciate the fact that the practice of medicine is a business. Like all service businesses, medical offices have significant overhead and personnel costs. In addition to the nurses and other staff support people, they also must pay rent, telephone and supplies, taxes and the host of other expenses that any other business does.

If we continue to permit politicians to play politics with health care, we risk further downgrading health-care services in this country.

It’s time to wake up and stop letting politicians continue to politicize health care for political advantage.

— Harris R. Sherline is a retired CPA and former chairman and CEO of Santa Ynez Valley Hospital who as lived in Santa Barbara County for more than 30 years. He stays active writing opinion columns and his blog, Opinionfest.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 