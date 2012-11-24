Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:46 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Jewish Federation Hosting Annual Vodka Latke Chanukah Party

By Nancy Friedland for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | November 24, 2012 | 2:36 p.m.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara will host its sixth annual Vodka Latke: Chanukah on Fire! from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Dec. 8 at The Loft, 48 Helena Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Gourmet latke and olive oil tasting bar, light appetizers, open vodka/drinks bar, DJ and dancing are all included. Don’t miss the fire show! Cocktail attire suggested. Discounted accommodations nearby; ask for the Jewish Federation Block at Hotel Indigo at 805.966.6586.

Tickets are $20 by Dec. 1 and then $25, also at the door. Raffle tickets and auction items will be available for purchase. You can buy tickets online by clicking here, by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by calling 805.957.1115 x107.

YAD (Young Adult Division of the Jewish Federation) represents all that is happening in the Jewish young adult community. YAD’s annual party is the pinnacle of Chanukah celebrations for Santa Barbara and the Central Coast. YAD is going all out this year with a professional DJ, photographer, chef, entertainment, event planners and a hip venue by the beach, in the “funk zone.” This year’s theme is fire and oil, which will include fire entertainment (poi) as well as fire pits, in the outdoor patio area, and an olive oil tasting bar, and more!

Vodka Latke is an outreach event for any young adult who wants to experience a fun Chanukah party and join a thriving group of local Jewish young adults, as well as a meaningful benefit to the federation’s mission, which supports and provides social service programs, including senior services, counseling, volunteer programs, community education, rescue and relief, and of course, builds community and encourages leadership among young adults. No matter one’s age, ethnicity, religion or gender, the federation’s programs are open to all.

Sponsors will include Belvedere & Smirnoff Vodka, DJ Frito, Felici Events, Kelsey Crews Photo, Sababa Catering, Mitra Cline Graphic Design, The Tent Merchant and the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara-Young Adult Division.

— Nancy Friedland is the communications coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

 
