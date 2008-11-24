Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:36 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Basketball: Late 15-0 Surge Sends San Francisco Past the Gauchos, 73-72

The Gauchos go three minutes without a shot, turning the ball over six times during the same stretch.

By Bill Mahoney | November 24, 2008 | 11:49 p.m.

The University of San Francisco used a 15-0 run late in the game to overcome an 11-point UCSB lead, and then held-on for a 73-72 win in San Francisco on Monday night.

The Gauchos, who led most of the game, committed six of their 21 turnovers during the decisive rally that began with just more than four minutes left and ended when Dior Lowhorn made a three-pointer from deep in the left corner. Lowhorn’s three gave the Dons a 69-65 lead with 1:04 left. He had eight of his 17 points during the late stretch. UCSB, on the other hand, did not even attempt a field goal over the same period.

The late USF rally spoiled what had been a very good performance by the Gauchos. Defensively, they had done a nice job on Lowhorn, who came into the game averaging 21 points. They also saw their two top scorers shake slumps.

Senior forward Chris Devine had a season-high 24 points and eight rebounds. He made 5-of-8 shots from the field and 14-of-16 free throws. Junior guard James Powell finished with 22 points, making 7-of-15 shots overall and 6-of-12 from three-point range. He was particularly hot in the first half when he made 5-of-6 from three-point territory and had 17 points.

As a team, Santa Barbara had its best rebounding game of the season, winning the battle of the boards, 33-23. Junior Jesse Byrd, returning to the school where he played his first two collegiate seasons, matched Devine with eight rebounds.

Although San Francisco shot 46 percent for the game, the Dons made 11-of-18 three-point attempts, 61.1 percent. UCSB hit 47.8 percent overall and 42.9 percent from outside the arc.

The defeat is the third in a row for the Gauchos, who are now 1-3. USF is now 4-1.
 
UCSB returns to action Friday, when it opens play in the World Vision Invitational in Normal, Ill. In the first game, the Gauchos will take-on Winston Salem State at 6:30 p.m. local time. On Saturday, they will play Nicholls State, and on Sunday they take on the host, Illinois State.

Bill Mahoney is a UCSB assistant director of athletics communications.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 