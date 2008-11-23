Fund for Santa Barbara Announces $69,983 in Grants

The Fund for Santa Barbara is celebrating the work of Santa Barbara County’s progressive community organizations with the announcement of the foundation’s Fall 2008 Grants and an invitation to the Year-End Grant Awards Party.
The party will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. The evening includes live music by Tony Ybarra, appetizers by SOhO and a no-host bar for a suggested donation of $5. Please RSVP to 805.962.9164.
The following organizations are recipients of The Fund for Santa Barbara’s Fall 2008 Grants, which total $69,983:
» Backyard Harvest — $5,500
» Centro Unidad Popular Benito Juarez Inc. / Empowering the Indigenous Community — $9,934
» Consumer Advocacy Coalition / Changing Perception and Policy for Mental Health in Santa Barbara County - $3,000
» Doctors Without Walls / Santa Barbara Street Medicine — $5,700
» Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Steering Committee / Celebration & Essay Contest — $2,094
» Future Leaders of America / Future Leaders of America Master Achievers - $7,500
» La Casa de la Raza / Mariposa: Personal Empowerment for Young Women — $9,750
» Orcutt Area Seniors in Service / Celebrate our World — $6,000
» Santa Barbara Restorative Justice Neighborhood Initiative — $7,818
» Santa Barbara County Action Network (SB CAN) / Sustainable and Housing Open Space and Transportation (HOT) Advocacy Program — $7,737
» Unified Carpinterians / Native American Mascot & Imagery Project — $4,950
— Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.