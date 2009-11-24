Public Menorah Lighting Aims to Brighten Lives of Those Less Fortunate

Chabad of S. Barbara will host a Dec. 13 fundraising event in La Cumbre Plaza

The Jewish holiday of Chanukah is about light, and Chabad of S. Barbara aims to brighten the lives of those less fortunate.

The large Chanukah party and menorah lighting held each year at La Cumbre Plaza draws hundreds who enjoy the entertainment, latkes, crafts and themed menorah lighting. This year’s event, geared to all ages, will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 13 near Macy’s in La Cumbre Plaza.

Rabbi Zalmy Kudan, youth director at Chabad, enjoys creating menorahs that involve the children and families of the entire community.

“We’ve built a Lego menorah together, a menorah of cans of food, a unity menorah, and this year it will be a menorah out of charity coins,” Kudan said.

The coins collected will pile up in an original large, clear menorah charity box, and after the lighting, will be distributed to widows and orphans in Israel.

“Chanukah is about lighting up the darkness,” said Rabbi Loschak, Chabad’s director. “We add a candle each night to increase good and dispel the darkness.”

Loschak hopes the money raised will add light to those families less fortunate.

For more information, contact Rabbi Zalmy at 805.275.4083 or r.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Rabbi Zalmy Kudan is the youth director of Chabad of S. Barbara.