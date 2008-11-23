Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:03 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Investment Genius

Nothing from nothing is ... something.

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | November 23, 2008 | 2:12 p.m.

Z: I am an investment genius.

She: Yeah. That’s the first thing that pops into my mind when I think of you. That and star football player.

Z: Guess how much the value of our real estate holdings has depreciated over the last year?

She: Seriously? This is the measure of your investment acumen?

Z: Zero percent.

She: C’mon ...

Z: I know you’re with me on this. You love living in the shack.

She: Right. It’s been such a sheltered life, with the concierge landlord at my beck and call every time something needs to be fixed. It’s just like having a staff of servants on call. I feel so lucky to live here.

Z: Seriously, I am an investment genius. We could have bought a condo once upon a time, but I wanted to hold out and fritter away our cash on weddings and parties and restaurant meals.

She: And now you think you’re brilliant, huh?

Z: That’s right. I’m the investment genius everyone needs to start listening to, one of the few who hasn’t lost money in the real estate downturn.

She: That’s because we don’t own anything at all! No house, no investment property, no run-down square of dirt in the desert — nothing.

Z: Maybe I sold everything at just the right moment?

She: We’ve never owned anything!

Z: OK, there’s my brilliance. There has never been a better time to be poor. It’s all about timing. I’m thinking about starting a seminar.

She: Perfect. That would be a great place to invest your time.

Z: Investing is what it’s all about. You know how much we’ve lost in the stock market because of the plunging Dow?

She: The same as we lost in the housing market?

Z: Ding ding ding!

She: Again, we own how many stocks?

Z: Nada.

She: Bonds?

Z: Zip.

She: Collectible plates?

Z: Zilch. That’s what my seminar is going to be all about. If you don’t own anything, then you can’t lose anything. Poor is the new rich.

She: That’s brilliant. Is your seminar called, “Delusional Economics?”

Z: No, I’m pretty sure that’s how the country got to where it is today. I’m going to call it, “Spend it while you got it. We did, and look at the great shape we are in today!”

She: Are you trying to make me cry? Because it’s working.

Z: Think about it. Imagine that we had some million-dollar house that used to be worth $2 million. And that we had a million dollars in the stock market that was only worth a half-million now. We would have lost a million and a half dollars. Did you hear that? I just saved us a million and a half dollars.

She: Not working. I’m crying harder.

Z: Think of all the things we could buy with that million and a half dollars I just saved.

She: Sobbing here.

Z: Sure, but think of how sad we’re not because we didn’t lose all that.

She: Don’t we at least have a 201(k)? You know, the one that used to be a 401(k)?

Z: Yeah, but we’ve only had that for about a week. And, I’m thinking of borrowing against it so I can buy a bicycle.

She: I’ve got a feeling that this is all a big ruse so you can tell me we’re going to Vegas for Christmas this year.

Z: Even better — Laughlin. Free drinks and dirt-cheap hotel rooms. I tell you, I’m an investment genius.

She: Yes, dear.

Share your investment tips with She and Z at [email protected]

