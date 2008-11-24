Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:49 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 
Men’s Soccer: UCSB’s Tim Vom Steeg to Be Inducted Into Coaches Hall of Fame

He will be honored during the community college State Final Four dinner on Dec. 4.

By Matt Hurst | November 24, 2008 | 3:16 p.m.

UCSB men’s soccer coach Tim Vom Steeg will be inducted into the California Community College Coaches Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Dec. 4.

Article Image
Tim Vom Steeg
Before arriving at UCSB in 1999, Vom Steeg headed Santa Barbara Community College’s soccer program for seven years. In that time, Vom Steeg amassed an 121-18-4 record and won the 1996 California Community College State Championship.

“My seven years there gave me a great opportunity to work with some really good players, compete in some really good games and helped me develop my coaching philosophy,” Vom Steeg said.

During his time at SBCC, Vom Steeg led the Vaqueros to five Western State Conference championships. In addition to the 1996 state title, Vom Steeg’s teams reached the State Final Four four times, including his final season of 1998.

Vom Steeg was a five-time WSC Coach of the Year, and was the State Coach of the Year in 1996 and the NSCAA Far West Region Coach of the Year in 1997.

“To receive this recognition is a great honor and a credit to what the program was able to accomplish during those years,” Vom Steeg said.

Vom Steeg, the 2004 and 2006 NSCAA National Coach of the Year while at UCSB, will be honored during the fourth annual community college State Final Four dinner at College of the Canyons at 6 p.m. Dec. 4.

Vom Steeg has led UCSB to seven straight NCAA Tournaments, including this season. The Gauchos received a first-round bye and will host Cal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Harder Stadium.

Matt Hurst is a UCSB assistant director of athletics communications.

