Fire in Montecito Destroys Two Condos, Damages Two Others

Two condominiums were destroyed and another two were damaged in a structure fire at Bonnymede in Montecito on Monday night.
About 9:30 p.m., the Montecito Fire Protection District responded to the blaze, which apparently started in the upper story or attic area of one of the units at 1348 Plaza De Pacifica, according to a statement from Montecito fire spokeswoman Geri Ventura.
Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $11 million in damages, she said.
No injuries were reported.
The call was reported to the Montecito Fire Protection District from the California Highway Patrol.
The addresses involved were:
» 1316 — extensive water damage.
» 1320 — extensive water damage.
» 1340 — moderate fire damage.
» 1344 — destroyed by fire.
» 1348 — destroyed by fire.
