Caltrans Suspends Roadwork Through Holiday Weekend

Caltrans will not allow scheduled lane closures for routine highway work from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. for the Thanksgiving holiday. Lane closures will be allowed only in the case of emergencies.

Crews have been working for several months to shore up roadways, especially on Highway 1 in Big Sur.

During the winter season, motorists should pay special attention to the working condition of their vehicles. Before starting on a long trip, make sure your tires are properly inflated, and that your windshield wipers and heater are working. Check your battery, hoses and belts to ensure they don’t need to be replaced. Always carry a flashlight and map.

If driving in unfamiliar conditions be attentive of your driving especially in inclement weather.