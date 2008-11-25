Celtic Woman Bringing ‘Isle of Hope’ to Santa Barbara Bowl

Tickets are on sale now to see the Irish musical sensation on May 2, 2009.

Celtic Woman, the multiplatinum-selling Irish musical sensation, returns to the Santa Barbara Bowl on May 2, 2009, with its all-new stage show “Isle of Hope.”

The group recently released “The Greatest Journey: Essential Collection” on CD and DVD. The Celtic Woman journey to international renown began in 2005 with the help of its first hit PBS special.

Now, with more than 3 million CDs/DVDs sold in the United States — including gold and platinum album certifications, a No. 4 debut on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, and holding the No. 1 spot on the Billboard World Music Chart for more than 90 consecutive weeks — and three hit PBS specials and concerts in front of 800,000 fans in the United States alone, Celtic Woman remains a major force in the contemporary music landscape.

Celtic Woman will once again be featured on PBS during the network’s December pledge drive. The all new TV special will be a collection of memorable highlights taken from past PBS specials: “Celtic Woman: Live, A New Journey: Live at Slane Castle and A Christmas Celebration.”

Tickets for the Santa Barbara Bowl performance range from $27 to $76, plus applicable service charges. Tickets are available at all TicketMaster outlets, including F.Y.E., Macy’s, Ritmo Latino, the Arlington Theatre and the Santa Barbara Bowl box office. To charge by phone, call 805.583.8700. Click here to order online.

Anna Suarez represents Nederlander Concerts.