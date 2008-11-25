Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:19 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 

Community Invited to Be Part of Tree of Hope Lighting Ceremony

By Sarah Lauderdale | November 25, 2008 | 4:12 p.m.

The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse and Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum invite the community to the Tree of Hope Lighting Ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Santa Barbara City Hall foyer.

“The pain of addiction and joy of recovery can be shared with dignity this holiday season, in a community of understanding and caring,” said Penny Jenkins, executive director for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. “The Tree of Hope creates that special sense of community; it is a highly visible and meaningful holiday tradition offered by the council with support of the city.”

The Tree of Hope is an evergreen tree with personalized ornaments that bear the names of individuals in recovery or whose family members are in recovery. The purpose of this event is to help reduce stigma and increase understanding of the reality and value of recovery by designating ornaments for the Tree of Hope.

Proceeds will support clients through the council’s Project Recovery Adult Treatment Program.

Project Recovery’s treatment program offers a full range of services to chemically dependent persons and their family members. Because chemical dependency and its effects on the family are long-term problems, the program emphasizes prolonged intensive treatment, all of which is provided on an outpatient basis. Click here for more information.

For more information about Tree of Hope, contact Sarah Lauderdale at 805.963.1433, ext. 110, or e-mail [email protected]

Sarah Lauderdale represents the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 