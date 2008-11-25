Community Invited to Be Part of Tree of Hope Lighting Ceremony

The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse and Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum invite the community to the Tree of Hope Lighting Ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Santa Barbara City Hall foyer.

“The pain of addiction and joy of recovery can be shared with dignity this holiday season, in a community of understanding and caring,” said Penny Jenkins, executive director for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. “The Tree of Hope creates that special sense of community; it is a highly visible and meaningful holiday tradition offered by the council with support of the city.”

The Tree of Hope is an evergreen tree with personalized ornaments that bear the names of individuals in recovery or whose family members are in recovery. The purpose of this event is to help reduce stigma and increase understanding of the reality and value of recovery by designating ornaments for the Tree of Hope.

Proceeds will support clients through the council’s Project Recovery Adult Treatment Program.

Project Recovery’s treatment program offers a full range of services to chemically dependent persons and their family members. Because chemical dependency and its effects on the family are long-term problems, the program emphasizes prolonged intensive treatment, all of which is provided on an outpatient basis. Click here for more information.

For more information about Tree of Hope, contact Sarah Lauderdale at 805.963.1433, ext. 110, or e-mail [email protected]

Sarah Lauderdale represents the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.