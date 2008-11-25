Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:28 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 

Key Public Health Services to Be Available During County Furlough

Despite the county closing nonessential operations for two weeks to help balance the budget, many services still will be provided.

By Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | November 25, 2008 | 1:59 p.m.

Key services provided through the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will be available during the planned county furlough period, Dec. 22 to Jan. 5.

Santa Barbara County employees are taking a 64-hour pay cut as part of a furlough program approved by the Board of Supervisors to help balance the county’s budget.

The programs below will be open during regular business hours on Monday and Tuesday of both weeks of the furlough period:

» Public Health Department clinics in all locations (urgent care, adults, pediatrics, obstetrics, pharmacy, X-ray and laboratory).

» Communicable Disease and TB Control.

» California Children’s Services.

» Maternal and Child Health.

» Vital Statistics (birth and death certificates).

As always, physicians are available after-hours through the answering service for medical and communicable disease emergencies.

In addition, the Public Health Laboratory will be open all days except Christmas and New Year’s Day. Animal Services will maintain field and shelter operations in all locations on the normal holiday schedule closing Christmas Eve at noon and Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The following will be on-call for emergencies:

» Clinics, after hours and closure dates through answering service.

» Disease Control, all days 24/7.

» Environmental Health, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday both weeks.

» PH Disaster/Emergency Response, all days 24/7.

» Animal Services, 24/7 for emergencies only.

