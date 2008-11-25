Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:32 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Thank You, Roosevelt School Community

By Gloria Cavallero and Lynn Montgomery | November 25, 2008 | 9:45 a.m.

Wow! What an amazing response we had to the Tea Fire clothing giveaway. We helped more than 50 families start to put their lives back together. There was such a tremendous response to the giveaway that we decided to extend it to Sunday.

Thank you to all who donated items — some of them were truly amazing — brand-new winter coats, designer jeans, sweaters, children’s clothes, blankets and appliances. Every table in the auditorium was stacked 2 to 3 feet high with clothing and supplies.

The fire families were so thankful. There were hugs and tears of gratitude. Several people came in covered in ash and wearing breathing masks. They were on their way to and from the fire area. The word spread throughout the mountain and canyons — “Go to Roosevelt School. They have everything!”

When people came in too overwhelmed to find the right sizes and styles, or just basic necessities for the upcoming winter, we assigned them “shoppers” to help fill boxes and suitcases. Many of these “shoppers” were our own Roosevelt children. We are so proud of these kids who worked long hours Saturday and Sunday to help the fire victims.

And a huge thank you to the cleanup crew that arrived Sunday afternoon, when the rest of us were almost too dazed to sort and pack another box. They helped bag, load, transport and deliver the remaining more than 200 bags and boxes to needy charities in our community: Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, Casa Esperanza, Transition House, Casa Serena, Alpha Thrift, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and others.

We especially want to thank the parents and teachers who worked countless hours all weekend long to help make this effort a huge success. This Thanksgiving will be just a little bit brighter for many families because of your cheerful smiles, comforting attitudes and very hard work. This was truly community organizing at its finest.

Happy Thanksgiving to all.

Gloria Cavallero and Lynn Montgomery
Roosevelt Elementary School parents

