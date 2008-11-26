Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:08 am | Mostly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Men’s Soccer: SBCC Shuts Out Santa Ana for Playoff Win

The Vaqueros move into the SoCal Regional finals at No. 1 Mt. San Antonio College.

By Dave Loveton | November 26, 2008 | 12:19 a.m.

Mark Knight scored two goals on a rainy Tuesday night as the No. 4 seed Santa Barbara City College men’s soccer team blanked No. 5 Santa Ana 3-0 in a second-round Southern Cal Regional playoff at La Playa Stadium.

It was the third straight shutout and 13th straight win for the Vaqueros (20-4), who are ranked seventh in the state. They’ll travel to top-seeded Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game with a berth in the State Final Four on the line. The Mounties (17-4-3) beat No. 8 Long Beach 2-0.

Knight scored on a header in the 16th minute on a corner kick by Waid Ibrahim. Defender Kasper Dyg netted his first goal on the year in the 34th minute on a header off a corner kick from Craig Davies. Knight made it 3-0 in the 60th minute with a left-footed shot from a tough angle on the left side.

“We came out hard from the first whistle,” said Knight, who has 31 goals and 81 points this year. “I told Waid where to put it on the first goal, and he’s got the quality to do it. The last goal was a richochet off Danny’s back. I put my left foot to it and smashed it.

“Mt. SAC will be tough, but we know we can do it.”

The 13-game winning streak is a school record. Goalie Ricky Placencia has shut out six of the last seven opponents.

It was the SBCC’s second win over Santa Ana this season. The Vaqueros scored four first-half goals on Sept. 2 in a 4-2 triumph on the road.

“It was a little physical at times,” Vaquero coach John Sisterson said. “On another day, we might have had four PKs. We’ve been working on set pieces all week, so it was nice to see us score on set pieces. And Mark Knight ... what a kid he is. He just keeps knocking them in the back of the net.”

I’m delighted to play Mt. SAC. I’d rather go there than go to Cerritos. I think it suits us better. It’s a grass field, and we played them tough there last year (losing 2-1 in the season opener).”

In the other Southern Cal Final, No. 3 Pasadena will play at No. 2 Cerritos on Saturday. The winners of the SoCal Finals will advance to the State Final Four Dec. 5-7 at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 