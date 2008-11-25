Pam Scott Joins Hayes Commercial Group As Broker

Pam Scott, a broker with more than 25 years in commercial real estate, is joining Hayes Commercial Group, a locally owned Santa Barbara firm.
“Pam is an exciting and welcome addition to our team,” founder and partner Steve Hayes said. “She is well-respected in the industry and brings a rare wealth of experience with financial services and retail property throughout the tri-counties. I have known Pam for over 25 years and have consistently been impressed by her integrity and her ability to achieve results.”
This move represents a professional reunion of sorts for Scott and Hayes. They worked together when they were both starting out in commercial real estate, opening the Coldwell Banker office in Ventura in the early 1980s.
Ted Hoagland is marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.