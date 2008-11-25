Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:18 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 

Pam Scott Joins Hayes Commercial Group As Broker

By | November 25, 2008 | 4:54 p.m.

Pam Scott, a broker with more than 25 years in commercial real estate, is joining Hayes Commercial Group, a locally owned Santa Barbara firm.

Article Image
Pam Scott
Focusing primarily on retail property, she has earned the trust of major financial institutions, including exclusive representation of both Wells Fargo and Bank of America, in addition to consumer retail chains such as Longs Drug. Scott’s reach is truly regional, working with owners, tenants and investors across Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

“Pam is an exciting and welcome addition to our team,” founder and partner Steve Hayes said. “She is well-respected in the industry and brings a rare wealth of experience with financial services and retail property throughout the tri-counties. I have known Pam for over 25 years and have consistently been impressed by her integrity and her ability to achieve results.”

Scott has distinguished herself through a combination of creativity and persistence. Her proven ability to find solutions and see them through to completion has clients praising her “market knowledge, follow-up and professionalism.” Her talents and experience also make her an effective negotiator.

This move represents a professional reunion of sorts for Scott and Hayes. They worked together when they were both starting out in commercial real estate, opening the Coldwell Banker office in Ventura in the early 1980s.

Ted Hoagland is marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.

 
