PCPA Theaterfest Auctioning Off Model T Featured in ‘Ragtime!’

The restored and fully functioning 1915 Model T featured in PCPA Theaterfest‘s production of Ragtime! will be auctioned in December.

Bidding will open at 8 a.m. Dec. 12 and close at 5 p.m. Dec. 17. The successful bid will be awarded Dec. 19.

View the vintage automobile from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 in front of the Marian Theatre on the Allan Hancock College campus, 800 S. College Drive in Santa Maria.

Viewing also will be available by appointment Dec. 13-14 by appointment. Call Paul Kaessinger at 805.878.0013 to make arrangements.

Submit bids via e-mail to [email protected] or by mail to PCPA Theaterfest, c/o Michael Black, 800 S. College Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454.

All bids must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 17.

The minimum bid is $13,000. The successful bidder is responsible for sales tax, license fees and pick-up/delivery.