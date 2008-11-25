PCPA Theaterfest Auctioning Off Model T Featured in ‘Ragtime!’

PCPA Theaterfest will accept bids for the restored and functioning 1915 Model T featured in its production of Ragtime! The minimum bid is $13,000. (PCPA Theaterfest courtesy photo)
The restored and fully functioning 1915 Model T featured in PCPA Theaterfest‘s production of Ragtime! will be auctioned in December.
Bidding will open at 8 a.m. Dec. 12 and close at 5 p.m. Dec. 17. The successful bid will be awarded Dec. 19.
View the vintage automobile from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 in front of the Marian Theatre on the Allan Hancock College
campus, 800 S. College Drive in Santa Maria.
Viewing also will be available by appointment Dec. 13-14 by appointment. Call Paul Kaessinger at 805.878.0013 to make arrangements.
Submit bids via e-mail to [email protected] or by mail to PCPA Theaterfest, c/o Michael Black, 800 S. College Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454.
All bids must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 17.
The minimum bid is $13,000. The successful bidder is responsible for sales tax, license fees and pick-up/delivery.
